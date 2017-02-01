Ramapo Chief Building Inspector Indicted on 188 Charges: Rockland County DA | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Ramapo Chief Building Inspector Indicted on 188 Charges: Rockland County DA

Anthony Mallia allegedly falsified building permits and stole $150,000 from town taxpayers, officials say

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    Ramapo's Chief Building Inspector has been indicted on 188 counts, including charges of grand larceny and falsifying business records, officials from the Rockland County District Attorney's office announced Wednesday.

    Anthony Mallia, of Airmont, faced charges of grand larceny, tampering with public records, falsifying business records, issuing a false certficate and official misconduct, authorities said. 

    The 52-year-old allegedly stole over $150,000 in a yearlong scheme to falsify building permits and building permit applications.

    Officials said Mallia allegedly approved building permit applications that grossly underestimated the cost of construction, resulting in him undercharging contractors throughout 2015. The phony records were filed with the town's Building, Planning and Zoning department, which shorted fees legally owed to the town.

    Building permit fees are determined by the value of the construction project, officials said.

    Mallia is also accused of overcharging the Moleston Fire District $75,000 for a building permit.

    His arriagnment on the indictment is pending. If convicted, authorities say he could face up to 25 years in state prison.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us