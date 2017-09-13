Vote Could Put Newark Schools Back in Hands of City

The New Jersey state board of education is set to take up a vote on September 13th as to whether control of Newark schools will go back to the city. Jummy Olabanji reports.

It has been more than 20 years in the making, but a vote Wednesday in Trenton could put decisions such as school curriculum and programs for Newark schools back in the hands of the city.



New Jersey seized control of Newark public schools back in 1995 when the district struggled with low test scores and graduation rates.

The state district superintendent, who has handled decisions for the city, says he believes Newark is ready to take back complete control of everything from its nearly $1-billion budget to instruction for more than 50,000 students.

Parents have often said the local school board knows the needs of students in the community better than Trenton, the state’s capital.

Mayor Ras Baraka will be in the capital for Wednesday morning's vote. After a rocky start, he's worked closely with the current state superintendent who now feels Newark is ready for the change.