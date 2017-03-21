New Jersey to Host Large Vegan Festival this Summer

The Tri-State VegFest is coming to New Jersey in June.

Vegans, get excited.

A huge vegan festival is making its way to New Jersey this summer.

The Tri-State VegFest will be held on June 17 at the the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center in Edison.

The day-long festival will feature an array of activities for vegans and fans of vegan food, including cooking demonstrations, speakers, a happy hour wine sampling, children's activities and a lot of food.

The event will feature over 100 booths with food for purchase and free samples from vendors showcasing "plant-based cuisine and cruelty-free products that are part of a vegan lifestyle" according to vegfestexpos.com.

Tickets are $15 and entry is free for children under 12. Tickets are available for can purchase online.

The Tri-State Veg Fest is separate from the annual New Jersey VegFest, which will be held Oct. 7-8 at the Meadowlands Expo Center.

New Jersey VegFest is a vegetarian and vegan food and lifestyle festival that features vegan food vendors, clothing, speakers and more.