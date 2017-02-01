The New Jersey girl who sued her school in a bid to play on the boys basketball team has been expelled, her family learning the news as his daughter was meeting the New York Liberty at Madison Square Garden training center Wednesday night.

Sydney Phillips, a seventh-grader with WNBA dreams, was invited to try out with the pro women's basketball team after they learned she wasn't being allowed to play hoops with the boys at her school.

Sydney, her sister Katie and friend Grace got to meet Liberty players and Olympic medalist Teresa Weatherspoon.

"It is all about girls having the opportunity," said Weatherspoon.

Family of NJ Girl Sues So She Can Play Basketball

Young New Jersey basketball player Sydney Phillips wants to play basketball but her school said she can't join the boys team. Her family is asking a court to order Sydney a chance to play. Brian Thompson reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

For Sydney, the tour was a night to remember.

"They told me they play with boys all the time," said Sydney.

Sydney had no opportunity to play at St. Theresa's School in Kenilworth. There aren't enough girls to form a girls team, and the school wouldn't let her play with boys.

When Sydney’s dad Scott Phillips asked why his daughter couldn’t play on the boys team, he says he was told, “Boys play with boys, girls play with girls.”

“It has to start being more equal. We have to come with the times,” Scott Phillips told NBC 4 previously.

Sydney's family sued for a chance to play on the boys' team, arguing she was being discriminated against because she is a girl and the school, which is part of the Newark Archdiocese, does not have a specific rule prohibiting girls from playing on boys teams.

But a judge said the family could not prove that their daughter had a legally established right to play basketball with the boys.

The family was appealing the judge's Jan. 5 ruling. They said they're not satisfied with the school's offer to find her another team.

"I'm bummed I couldn't play," Sydney told NBC 4 New York Wednesday. "I'm better than them."

Knicks legend Herb Williams complimented Sydney on her game at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, and her night was made. But just as quickly, the family's spirit was crushed: her father, Scott Phillips, got word from the family's attorney during the tour that both his daughters were expelled from the school.

"I was baptized here, I got married here, and this is what the church does?" said Phillips.

It's not clear why the girls were kicked out. The archdiocese of Newark told NBC 4 it does not comment on individual student matters.

"These girls did nothing wrong," said Scott Phillips. "The church should be ashamed."

Scott Phillips refrained from sharing the news with his daughters while at the MSG Training Center, not wanting to sour their exciting night. He said he doesn't know how he'll find another school for them on Thursday.