A New Jersey seventh grader made a triumphant return to the hardwood with her school's boys basketball team Sunday after her parents won a court case against the 12-year-old's school on her right to play.

Sydney Phillips was told by St. Theresa's School in Kenilworth, New Jersey, that she could not play on the boys basketball team even though the girls team had been dropped for the season.

After her parents sued the school over the decision, Sydney and her younger sister arrived at school in early February to find they had been expelled.

A judge ruled that the girls should not be prevented from going to school, and then Sydney also won the right to play ball with the boys.

Girl Expelled in Basketball Fracas Tries to Go to School

The New Jersey school that expelled a seventh-grade girl after she sued for a chance to play on the boys basketball team blocked her and her sister from entering the building Thursday, with police, two priests and a deacon waiting outside, the girl's father says. John Chandler reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

St. Theresa's played St. Genevieve Sunday and made two baskets, to rapturous applause from the watching crowds.

Despite her hard work on the court, St Theresa's lost the game.