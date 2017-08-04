New Jersey Sanitation Worker Suffers Broken Leg in Hit-and-Run: Police - NBC New York
New Jersey Sanitation Worker Suffers Broken Leg in Hit-and-Run: Police

    Police are looking for the driver who hit a New Jersey garbage collector on the street, breaking his ankle, then fled.

    Paramus police say the 30-year-old Department of Public Works employee was collecting trash on the 200 block of Forest Avenue when he saw a car in the right lane approaching. 

    The worker tried jumping onto the sanitation truck to avoid the car, but the car hit him anyway. 

    The driver fled the scene, leaving the worker with a broken foot and ankle, police say.

    The car is described as possibly an early 2000s Honda, either silver or gray. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Paramus police. 

