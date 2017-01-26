New Jersey Could be Getting a New Area Code

The 609 area of South Jersey could be getting a new area code. (Published 36 minutes ago)

New Jersey Could Get New Area Code

New Jersey may be getting a new area code.

Available phone numbers in the 609 region of South Jersey are expected to run out in 2018, according to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

The BPU began the process Thursday of considering a request filed by Neustar.

If the new area code is approved, new requests for phone numbers within the 609 area code will be assigned the new area code, according to the BPU.

Existing customers will be able to keep their current number, but would have to begin using a 10-digit dialing system when placing calls within the area.

For calls outside of the 609 area, callers will have to dial the number 1 in addition to the 10-digit combination.

The BPU says written public comments will be accepted until Feb. 27 and a public hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 at the Merit System Room, 1st Floor, 44 South Clinton Ave. in Trenton.