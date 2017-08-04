Residents of Wayne, New Jersey, gave a warm welcome to a boy who has been recovering from injuries he sustained in a drunk-driving crash five months ago. Roseanne Colletti reports.

Hundreds of residents in a New Jersey town gave a warm homecoming to a boy who spent the past five months in the hospital after surviving a crash caused by an alleged drunk driver.

Matthew Polifonte, who recently turned 10, was on the way to lacrosse practice in March when the vehicle he was in was rear-ended by 58-year-old Gina Demario-Aubin, according to police. She was charged with a DWI in the five-car collision, which nearly killed Matthew.

Of the six children in the vehicle, Matthew was the one critically injured, even spending several weeks in a medically-induced coma.

Matthew arrived by motorcade home to Wayne on Thursday afternoon to cheers and homemade signs. Hundreds of friends, neighbors and other well-wishers greeted him on his street for more than an hour.

“The day has come when Matthew is finally coming home to Wayne, and we’re just so excited to welcome him,” family friend Jen Carr said.

“It’s the most wonderful thing in the world to be a family again,” his mother Lori said through tears.

Matthew’s parade was filled with balloons in his favorite color green. There were also posters and t-shirts with “MP 35,” referencing his initials and his lacrosse number. Thirty-five became the community’s campaign symbol to support him while he was in recovery.

Matthew is one of five children, including a twin sister, in a family who is active in the community. The community gave back, rallying with a GoFundMe page that raised thousands – over $70,000 out of a $5,000 goal – to help cover Matthew’s medical bills.

“It’s so humbling to see so much love. The town of Wayne is so big, but yet when something like this happens, it’s almost like small community,” Matthew’s father Leo said.

Matthew arrived home wearing a helmet, after part of his skull was removed, and in a wheelchair. He must spend much of the next few months in physical therapy to learn to walk and speak again, but he is optimistic.

“Thank you for supporting me on my road to recovery,” Matthew said with a big smile.