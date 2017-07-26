New Jersey Issues Advisories, Closes Some Beaches After Bacteria Turns Up in Water Testing | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

New Jersey Issues Advisories, Closes Some Beaches After Bacteria Turns Up in Water Testing

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New Jersey Issues Advisories, Closes Some Beaches After Bacteria Turns Up in Water Testing
    " target=blank>easy drive of D.C. Treat your inner-beach bunny to a weekend of waves and sand.

    Dozens of New Jersey swimming beaches are under a bacteria advisory and three others are closed after test results showed rising living of bacteria. 

    The state Department of Environmental Protection issues an advisory when a sample exceeds the state standard for the presence of entercocci, a type of bacteria found in animal and human waste.

    A Foodie's Guide to the Perfect New Jersey StaycationA Foodie's Guide to the Perfect New Jersey Staycation

    Swimming advisories warn the public of potentially unhealthy water conditions, and additional sampling is conducted until water quality results are again within standard.

    Beaches are closed if two consecutive samples collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard. Beach closings remain in effect until subsequent sampling indicates bateria levels are again below the standard. 

    The closure applies to water activities like swimming, wading and playing in the water. Other beach-related activities like sunbathing and walking on the beach are unaffected. 

    Massive Crowds Gather in NJ ... for a Grocery Store?Massive Crowds Gather in NJ ... for a Grocery Store?

    The following beaches are closed: 

    OCEAN COUNTY

    • Beachwood Borough
      Beach (River): Beachwood Beach West

    • Island Heights Borough
      Beach (River): Summit

    • Pine Beach Borough
      Beach (River): West Beach Avon Rd

    The 10 Best 4-Year Colleges in New Jersey RankedThe 10 Best 4-Year Colleges in New Jersey Ranked

    Advisories have been issued for the following beaches:

    ATLANTIC COUNTY

    Atlantic City

    • Beach (Ocean): Bartram
    • Beach (Ocean): Missouri
    • Beach (Ocean): North Carolina
    • Beach (Ocean): Pennsylvania
    • Beach (Ocean): Montgomery Ave
    • Beach (Ocean): Georgia
    • Beach (Ocean): Annapolis Ave

    Somers Point City

    • Beach (Bay): New Jersey Ave

    Ventnor City

    • Beach (Ocean): Washington
    • Beach (Ocean): Dorset
    • Beach (Ocean): Austin Ave
    • Beach (Ocean): New Haven


    CAPE MAY COUNTY

    North Wildwood City

    • Beach (Ocean): 2nd & JFK

    Ocean City

    • Beach (Ocean): Surf
    • Beach (Ocean): Park
    • Beach (Ocean): North

    MONMOUTH COUNTY

    Deal Borough

    • Beach (Ocean): Hathaway Avenue Beach
    • Beach (Ocean): Philips Ave

    Highlands Borough

    • Beach (Bay): Miller Beach

    Long Branch City

    • Beach (Ocean): North Bath
    • Beach (Ocean): South Bath

    Middletown Township

    • Beach (Bay): Ideal

    Sea Bright Borough

    • Beach (Ocean): Rumson Rd

    Sea Girt Borough

    • Beach (Ocean): New York Blvd

    Spring Lake Borough

    • Beach (Ocean): York Ave


    OCEAN COUNTY

    Ocean Gate Borough

    • Beach (River): Wildwood

    Point Pleasant Beach Borough

    • Beach (Ocean): Maryland

    Point Pleasant Borough

    • Beach (River): River

    Stafford Township

    • Beach (Bay): Jennifer

    Toms River Township

    • Beach (Ocean): 4th Ave
    • Beach (Ocean): North Beach

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us