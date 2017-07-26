Dozens of New Jersey swimming beaches are under a bacteria advisory and three others are closed after test results showed rising living of bacteria.
The state Department of Environmental Protection issues an advisory when a sample exceeds the state standard for the presence of entercocci, a type of bacteria found in animal and human waste.
Swimming advisories warn the public of potentially unhealthy water conditions, and additional sampling is conducted until water quality results are again within standard.
Beaches are closed if two consecutive samples collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard. Beach closings remain in effect until subsequent sampling indicates bateria levels are again below the standard.
The closure applies to water activities like swimming, wading and playing in the water. Other beach-related activities like sunbathing and walking on the beach are unaffected.
The following beaches are closed:
OCEAN COUNTY
- Beachwood Borough
Beach (River): Beachwood Beach West
- Island Heights Borough
Beach (River): Summit
- Pine Beach Borough
Beach (River): West Beach Avon Rd
Advisories have been issued for the following beaches:
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Atlantic City
- Beach (Ocean): Bartram
- Beach (Ocean): Missouri
- Beach (Ocean): North Carolina
- Beach (Ocean): Pennsylvania
- Beach (Ocean): Montgomery Ave
- Beach (Ocean): Georgia
- Beach (Ocean): Annapolis Ave
Somers Point City
- Beach (Bay): New Jersey Ave
Ventnor City
- Beach (Ocean): Washington
- Beach (Ocean): Dorset
- Beach (Ocean): Austin Ave
- Beach (Ocean): New Haven
CAPE MAY COUNTY
North Wildwood City
- Beach (Ocean): 2nd & JFK
Ocean City
- Beach (Ocean): Surf
- Beach (Ocean): Park
- Beach (Ocean): North
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Deal Borough
- Beach (Ocean): Hathaway Avenue Beach
- Beach (Ocean): Philips Ave
Highlands Borough
- Beach (Bay): Miller Beach
Long Branch City
- Beach (Ocean): North Bath
- Beach (Ocean): South Bath
Middletown Township
- Beach (Bay): Ideal
Sea Bright Borough
- Beach (Ocean): Rumson Rd
Sea Girt Borough
- Beach (Ocean): New York Blvd
Spring Lake Borough
- Beach (Ocean): York Ave
OCEAN COUNTY
Ocean Gate Borough
- Beach (River): Wildwood
Point Pleasant Beach Borough
- Beach (Ocean): Maryland
Point Pleasant Borough
- Beach (River): River
Stafford Township
- Beach (Bay): Jennifer
Toms River Township
- Beach (Ocean): 4th Ave
- Beach (Ocean): North Beach