Dozens of New Jersey swimming beaches are under a bacteria advisory and three others are closed after test results showed rising living of bacteria.

The state Department of Environmental Protection issues an advisory when a sample exceeds the state standard for the presence of entercocci, a type of bacteria found in animal and human waste.

Swimming advisories warn the public of potentially unhealthy water conditions, and additional sampling is conducted until water quality results are again within standard.

Beaches are closed if two consecutive samples collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard. Beach closings remain in effect until subsequent sampling indicates bateria levels are again below the standard.

The closure applies to water activities like swimming, wading and playing in the water. Other beach-related activities like sunbathing and walking on the beach are unaffected.

The following beaches are closed:

OCEAN COUNTY

Beachwood Borough

Beach (River): Beachwood Beach West

Island Heights Borough

Beach (River): Summit

Pine Beach Borough

Beach (River): West Beach Avon Rd

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City

Beach (Ocean): Bartram

Beach (Ocean): Missouri

Beach (Ocean): North Carolina

Beach (Ocean): Pennsylvania

Beach (Ocean): Montgomery Ave

Beach (Ocean): Georgia

Beach (Ocean): Annapolis Ave

Somers Point City

Beach (Bay): New Jersey Ave

Ventnor City

Beach (Ocean): Washington

Beach (Ocean): Dorset

Beach (Ocean): Austin Ave

Beach (Ocean): New Haven



CAPE MAY COUNTY

North Wildwood City

Beach (Ocean): 2nd & JFK

Ocean City

Beach (Ocean): Surf

Beach (Ocean): Park

Beach (Ocean): North

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Deal Borough

Beach (Ocean): Hathaway Avenue Beach

Beach (Ocean): Philips Ave

Highlands Borough

Beach (Bay): Miller Beach

Long Branch City

Beach (Ocean): North Bath

Beach (Ocean): South Bath

Middletown Township

Beach (Bay): Ideal

Sea Bright Borough

Beach (Ocean): Rumson Rd

Sea Girt Borough

Beach (Ocean): New York Blvd

Spring Lake Borough

Beach (Ocean): York Ave







OCEAN COUNTY

Ocean Gate Borough

Beach (River): Wildwood

Point Pleasant Beach Borough

Beach (Ocean): Maryland

Point Pleasant Borough

Beach (River): River

Stafford Township

Beach (Bay): Jennifer

Toms River Township