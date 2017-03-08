Nets to Celebrate The Notorious B.I.G. at Barclays Center

The Nets will be honoring the late Brooklyn-born rapper Biggie Smalls at "Biggie Night" at Barclays Center on the 20th anniversary of his death.
Sean "Diddy" Combs and mother Voletta Wallace will be among the friends and family paying tribute at the game Sunday night when the Nets and the Knicks face off.
The evening will feature The Notorious B.I.G.'s music as well as music from artists he inspired, the Nets organization says. The Brooklynettes will perform special routines, and DJ Enuff will play at halftime. Fans can also expect a video tribute during #NetsBiggieNight.
Biggie's official "Hypnotize" designer label will launch in a pop-up shop at the Swag Shop at Barclays Center. The collection will feature t-shirts, hoodies, bomber jackets, and other items.
The Nets are also working with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to repair the basketball gym at Queen of All Saints in Brooklyn, where Smalls attended middle school.
The rapper died on March 9, 1997.