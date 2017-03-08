Nets to Celebrate The Notorious B.I.G. at Barclays Center

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 1995, file photo, The Notorious B.I.G., who won rap artist and rap single of the year, clutches his awards at the podium during the annual Billboard Music Awards in New York, in this Dec. 6, 1995 file photo. The director behind FX’s acclaimed “People vs. O.J. Simpson” miniseries is set to tackle another true crime drama, this one based on the unsolved deaths of B.I.G. and fellow rapper Tupac Shakur. The Hollywood Reporter reported Nov. 10, 2016, that USA Network has ordered a pilot for “Unsolved,” which will be directed by Anthony Hemingway. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The Nets will be honoring the late Brooklyn-born rapper Biggie Smalls at "Biggie Night" at Barclays Center on the 20th anniversary of his death.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and mother Voletta Wallace will be among the friends and family paying tribute at the game Sunday night when the Nets and the Knicks face off.

The evening will feature The Notorious B.I.G.'s music as well as music from artists he inspired, the Nets organization says. The Brooklynettes will perform special routines, and DJ Enuff will play at halftime. Fans can also expect a video tribute during #NetsBiggieNight.

Biggie's official "Hypnotize" designer label will launch in a pop-up shop at the Swag Shop at Barclays Center. The collection will feature t-shirts, hoodies, bomber jackets, and other items.

The Nets are also working with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to repair the basketball gym at Queen of All Saints in Brooklyn, where Smalls attended middle school.

The rapper died on March 9, 1997.