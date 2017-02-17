A Brooklyn toddler's search for his lost beloved toy lamb has ended after neighbors anonymously sent him a replacement.

Two-year-old Elliot Moore lost his beloved "Lamby" on a trip to the playground on Feb. 8, but he didn't lose hope: the boy enlisted his 6-year-old brother to write signs with drawings of the lamb, and a disclaimer reading, "Not real does not have a tag."

Two days later, the Cobble Hill family received an Amazon package with a replacement for the beloved stuffed lamb. The package included a note that said: “Hi Elliot, we saw your poster in the neighborhood. Sorry you can’t find Lamby. Hopefully this guy can help :) From, your neighbors.”

Moore's mom, Casey, told the Brooklyn Paper that Elliott loves the new Lamby, but he won't be coming along on future outings.

"He's an indoor lamb and not allowed to go outside," Moore said. The family was incredibly touched by the gesture and shared the kindness on social media.

Elliot's dad, Ben, shared the act of kindness with the blog Pardon Me For Asking. He called the experience an "uplifting story that speaks to the general awesomeness of [the] community."

He added that the family plans to find "creative ways to pay this forward."