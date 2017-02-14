The Bronx Zoo is Letting You Name a Cockroach After Someone this Valentine's Day | NBC New York
The Bronx Zoo is Letting You Name a Cockroach After Someone this Valentine's Day

By Brittany Bone

    If you are still searching for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift, the Bronx Zoo may be able to help you send a message to that someone special (or not-so-special).

    For $10 you can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach and send a digital certificate to the person of your choice.

    The $10 donation will support the Wildlife Conservation Society, which has a mission of preserving the earth’s biodiversity.

    The "Name a Roach" program started in 2011 and has resulted in former flames and current loves sharing their namesake with one of the most unavoidable insects in the city.

    This romantic gesture is a gift sure to grab the attention of the recipient.

    Whether or not the gift is out of love, the zoo promises "not to judge."

     


