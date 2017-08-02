NYPD Saves Man Threatening to Jump Off Verrazano Bridge in Hourslong Operation - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Flash Floods Threaten NY, NJ
logo_nyc_2x

NYPD Saves Man Threatening to Jump Off Verrazano Bridge in Hourslong Operation

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NYPD Saves Man Threatening to Jump Off Verrazano Bridge in Hourslong Operation
    NYPD Special Operations
    NYPD ESU officers on the Verrazano Bridge Wednesday

    A man threatening to jump off the Verrazano Bridge was rescued after hours of negotiation and work by the NYPD's special operations unit Wednesday.

    Officers were called to lower level of the bridge on the Staten Island-bound side just before 10 a.m. 

    Photos tweeted from the NYPD Special Ops account show a man in a white-shirt and shorts, wearing a backpack, clutching the rail of the bridge as he stood over the water. 

    NYPD's Emergency Service Unit officers stood close by, wearing helmets and rappel gear. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    Hours later, close to 2 p.m., NYPD Special Ops tweeted that officers had saved the man.

    Published 59 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us