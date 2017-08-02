A man threatening to jump off the Verrazano Bridge was rescued after hours of negotiation and work by the NYPD's special operations unit Wednesday.

Officers were called to lower level of the bridge on the Staten Island-bound side just before 10 a.m.

Photos tweeted from the NYPD Special Ops account show a man in a white-shirt and shorts, wearing a backpack, clutching the rail of the bridge as he stood over the water.

NYPD's Emergency Service Unit officers stood close by, wearing helmets and rappel gear.

Hours later, close to 2 p.m., NYPD Special Ops tweeted that officers had saved the man.