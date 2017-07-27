A group of NYPD transit officers helped deliver the child of a homeless woman in a downtown Brooklyn subway station, according to reports.

Transit officers spotted the mother-to-be in pain on a platform at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station on Wednesday night.

The officers didn’t realize it at the time, but the woman was in labor and trying to get to a hospital.

The officers delivered a healthy baby girl at their station house in the subway.



They took her to a transit police station, where she started screaming, “Baby’s coming!” the officers told the Daily News.

Some of the officers grabbed towels and pillows as others called EMS and coached the mother through labor.

Minutes later, a healthy baby girl named Alson entered the world. She and her mother, who lives at a shelter, were transported to Brooklyn Hospital in good condition, the Daily News reported.

