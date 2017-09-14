An NYPD officer has been suspended without pay after some of her department property had been stolen from inside her parked vehicle in Brooklyn over the weekend, police say.

Police sources familiar with the investigation told News 4 that the 38-year-old female officer, whose name has not been released, had her police belt, which held her firearm and handcuffs, stolen by the thief.

Police said the officer parked her car on Waverly Avenue in Clinton Hill on Saturday when an unknown person stole “two bags in the vehicle containing department property” just after 5:30 a.m., according to cops.

The person has not been caught, officials said.

The officer works for the Internal Affairs Bureau Command Center in SoHo, the NYPD said.