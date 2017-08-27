An NYPD officer was injured while trying to arrest someone in Queens on Sunday night, police said.

The officer was trying to make the arrest near Liberty Avenue and 114th Street in Richmond Hill around 8 p.m. when his arm was lacerated, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest weren't immediately clear, but charges were pending against one person who was arrested, police said.

One person was taken to Jamaica Hospital, and another person was taken to North Shore Hospital with serious injuries, according to the FDNY.

It wasn’t immediately known how the two injured people were connected to the incident.

