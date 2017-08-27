Officer Injured While Making Arrest in Queens: NYPD - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Officer Injured While Making Arrest in Queens: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Officer Injured While Making Arrest in Queens: NYPD

    An NYPD officer was injured while trying to arrest someone in Queens on Sunday night, police said.

    The officer was trying to make the arrest near Liberty Avenue and 114th Street in Richmond Hill around 8 p.m. when his arm was lacerated, according to police.

    The circumstances surrounding the arrest weren't immediately clear, but charges were pending against one person who was arrested, police said.

    One person was taken to Jamaica Hospital, and another person was taken to North Shore Hospital with serious injuries, according to the FDNY. 

    It wasn’t immediately known how the two injured people were connected to the incident.

    Top Tri-State News PhotosTop Tri-State News Photos

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us