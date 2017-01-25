An NYPD officer is in hot water after he allegedly sexted with a 16-year-old girl and sent her a video of himself masturbating, NYPD officials said.

David P. Stagliano, 38, was arrested Friday and suspended from the department, authorities said Wednesday. He was charged with disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Ronkonkoma cop, who used his horse to help apprehend a robbery suspect in June, allegedly sent the salacious 21-second video to the girl's cellphone at around 8:42 p.m. last Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed at Suffolk County's First District Court Saturday.

Stagliano allegedly called the teen and was "groaning and grunting" as if he was having phone sex with her and was "inducing hre to engage in sexual conduct", the complaint revealed.

His attorney, Craig Hayes, said the officer was released after posting $5,000 bond and pled not guilty to both counts.

Stagliano is due back in court Thursday.