Michael Rodio posted this image on Twitter showing an NYPD diver lowering into the water at Rockaway Beach. (Credit: @Staterodio/Twitter)

NYPD divers were searching Sunday afternoon for a swimmer believed to be missing in the water off Rockaway Beach.

Divers entered the water near Beach 97th Street and Shore Front Parkway.

A helicopter was seen lowering a diver by a rope into the water.