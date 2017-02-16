2 NYPD Cops Arrested in Alleged Lie Over Gun Arrest | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

2 NYPD Cops Arrested in Alleged Lie Over Gun Arrest

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Two NYPD officers have been arrested, accused of lying about a man they arrested in Washington Heights in 2014. 

    Detectives Sasha Neve and Kevin Desormeau, both 33, allegedly claimed they saw a man threaten someone else with a gun and that they saw the weapon in his waistband on Nov. 6, 2014.

    They arrested the man at a building on West 175th Street.

    But an investigation revealed the cops had lied about the circumstances of the arrest, illegally searching an apartment and recovering a gun from another room inside the apartment before arresting the man, prosecutors said. Neve repeated the lie in a criminal complaint and in a search warrant, and to a grand jury. 

    Charges against the man have been dismissed. The two officers, meanwhile, were arrested, Neve, on charges of perjury, filing a false instrument, official misconduct and false written statement, and Desormeau, on charges of filing false instrument and official misconduct. 

    They pleaded not guilty during arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday. 

    Published 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us