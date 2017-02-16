2 NYPD Cops Arrested in Alleged Lie Over Gun Arrest

Two NYPD officers have been arrested, accused of lying about a man they arrested in Washington Heights in 2014.

Detectives Sasha Neve and Kevin Desormeau, both 33, allegedly claimed they saw a man threaten someone else with a gun and that they saw the weapon in his waistband on Nov. 6, 2014.

They arrested the man at a building on West 175th Street.

But an investigation revealed the cops had lied about the circumstances of the arrest, illegally searching an apartment and recovering a gun from another room inside the apartment before arresting the man, prosecutors said. Neve repeated the lie in a criminal complaint and in a search warrant, and to a grand jury.

Charges against the man have been dismissed. The two officers, meanwhile, were arrested, Neve, on charges of perjury, filing a false instrument, official misconduct and false written statement, and Desormeau, on charges of filing false instrument and official misconduct.

They pleaded not guilty during arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday.