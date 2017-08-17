A white van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas district on Aug. 17, 2017. Police say multiple people have been killed and wounded. The area is one of the city’s top tourist destinations.

The NYPD said it was "closely monitoring" an incident in Barcelona that has caused multiple deaths and serious injuries.

"We are closely monitoring the developments with the incident in #Barcelona," NYPD Counterterrorism Chief James Waters tweeted.

Police in Barcelona say a white van mounted a sidewalk and struck several people in a "massive" incident in the city's Las Ramblas district, one of the Spanish city's top tourist destinations.

Police have not yet said whether the incident was intentional or accidental.

"There has just been a massive trampling on the Ramblas in Barcelona by a person with a van. There are injured," the Catalan police force said in English on Twitter, having translated as "trampling" the Catalan word for "run over."

They later tweeted that there was an ongoing search for the driver of the van.







