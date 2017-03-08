Organizers of January's Women's March on Washington are calling for women to participate in a one-day strike from paid and unpaid labor on Wednesday, coinciding with the International Day of Women.

Though it is unclear how many women will participate in "A Day Without a Woman,” thousands across the country have signaled their support and interest online and to employers, and big events are planned in cities like New York.

The strike is intended to "spotlight the indispensable role women play in the daily functions of life in all of society, through paid & unpaid, seen & unseen labor," according to a press release.

Organizers are also encouraging women to wear red in solidarity and to spend money only at small women- and minority-owned businesses Wednesday.

For those who cannot skip work, whether domestic or otherwise, there are alternatives, organizers say, including wearing purple for International Women’s Day or standing for a few minutes at 6 p.m.

Paulina Davis, vice chair of the New York City chapter of National Women’s Liberation and a member of the Women of Color Caucus at NWL, said some women are even striking by not going above and beyond at work on Wednesday, or by not smiling at their coworkers.

For those who choose not to report to their jobs despite possible consequences, Davis said, “It’s up to each individual woman to decide how she’s willing to strike, and to take into consideration the risks she wants to take.”

Two major events are planned in New York City: A noon rally at Columbus Circle and a march through lower Manhattan starting at Washington Square Park at 4 p.m.

The lights on the Statue of Liberty went dark Tuesday night in a power outage that some women saw as a symbolic, though coincidental, show of solidarity.

Events planned across the country coincide with the U.N.-designated International Women's Day, and organizers say they want to "stand with women around the globe" who supported their efforts Jan. 21 with similar protests in cities around the world.

"A Day Without a Woman" is the first national action by organizers since the nationwide marches held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. They drew millions of women onto the streets to protest misogyny, inequality and oppression.

The Women's March on Washington alone drew as many as a half a million people from across the country on Jan. 21. A simultaneous march in New York City drew 400,000 people.