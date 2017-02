Police are searching for the person who stabbed a woman on the Upper West Side late Tuesday night.

The woman was stabbed shortly before midnight in the Frederick Douglass Houses, a housing development on Columbus Avenue, officials said.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the person who stabbed her ran off.

NYPD officers and detectives were at the scene combing for evidence early Wednesday morning.