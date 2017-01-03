NYPD: Woman Robbed, Slashed at South Street Seaport

A woman was robbed and slashed as she walked at the South Street Seaport this week. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are searching for the robber who slashed a woman after she gave her purse to him in downtown Manhattan.

The 25-year-old woman was walking on Water Street in the South Street Seaport when she felt someone tug on her purse, police said.

Moments later, the woman felt a knife on her throat and heard a man telling her to hand over her purse.

Police say the woman gave the man her purse before he slashed her on the right hand and ran away.

The woman was taken to New York Downtown Hospital, where she had to get nine stitches for the laceration on her hand.

The suspect, who police said is in his early 30s, was last seen walking westbound down a darkened Beekman Street. He got away with cash, bank cards and a pair of glasses.