What to Know The 44-year-old victim was sitting on a 4 train in Harlem when he offered to scoot over for a woman and her friend

Police say the woman told him that she didn't want to sit next to a black person

When the victim tried to get off the subway train in Harlem, the woman allegedly slashed him across the face

A woman faces hate crime charges after she allegedly made hateful comments to a black transgender man on a Manhattan subway train before slashing him across the face.

Police say the 44-year-old man was riding a 4 train around 11 p.m. Sunday night when the suspect and her friend got on the train. The man offered to move over for the two women when the suspect told him that she didn’t want to sit next to a black person.

The man and woman got into an argument and when the man tried to get off the train at 125th Street the woman slashed him across the face, according to police.

Police arrested Stephanie Pazmino on hate crime charges, as well as charges of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The condition of the victim wasn’t immediately known.

It's unclear if Pazmino has an attorney.