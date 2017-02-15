Surveillance video captured the moment two men broke into a Brooklyn store and stole thousands of dollars in cough and pain drugs.

Video shows the burglars, one wearing a ski mask and the other in a hood, creeping up to the Cherry Valley Marketplace in East New York early Sunday. The two of them peer inside the shop before busting the front window.

Once inside, the men rushed to an area with pharmaceuticals and grabbed numerous boxes of cold and pain medicines. Police said they had a value of $2,000.

The men fled medicine in tow in a red minivan driven by a getaway driver.