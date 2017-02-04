NYC Vegan Restaurant Makes List of Best in America

The Daily Meal has named the best vegan restaurants in America and a NYC eatery has made the list.

Who says vegans can’t enjoy declicious foods like burgers and mac n’ cheese?

By CHLOE in Greenwich Village serves up vegan-friendly versions of both, along with a host of other creative veggie dishes and desserts.

The New York City eatery has landed on The Daily Meal’s list of America’s Best Vegan Restaurants.

The site dubs it “one of the most popular restaurants in New York.”

By CHLOE is joined on the list by G-Zen in Branford, Connecticut, and Philadelphia restaurants, V Street and Vedge.

