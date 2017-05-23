Uber said Tuesday that it owes millions of dollars to Uber drivers in New York City.

It amounts to a few cents per a ride, but that number adds up quickly when spread out over two and a half years.

The ridesharing says it will reimburse the drivers an amount totaling tens of millions of dollars — an average of $900 per driver.

Uber told The Wall Street Journal it discovered the mistake while creating a more detailed receipt.

Some drivers said Tuesday that they’ve lost trust in the company, while other said they appreciate Uber promising to refund the money.

“I hope I receive that on the next paycheck,” driver Koma Dembo said. “It’s tough because you drive around and the fares are very low, not competitive. That’s where the struggle is.”

A spokeswoman for Uber said the company will follow through on its promise to reimburse the drivers.

“We are committed to paying every driver every penny they are owed, plus interest, as quickly as possible,” spokeswoman Rachel Holt said. “We are working hard to regain driver trust, and that means being transparent, sticking to our word, and making the Uber experience better from end to end.”

Some groups are threatening to take Uber to court to double the damages. They claim the payout does not include the full tax and surcharge amounts owed to the drivers, and they want a court to oversee the payout.