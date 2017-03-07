A truck trying to make a u-turn in the Inwood section of Manhattan backed into a vehicle trying to pass it. (Credit: jay_mrboston_boostking/Instagram)

A truck and a car collided in Manhattan Tuesday night as the tractor-trailer was making a U-turn and the sedan was trying to get around it, witnesses said.

Police responded to the scene at 207th Street and 10th Avenue in Inwood around 9:30 p.m. to find the truck sprawled across the roadway and the car wedged up against its rear end.

The car was apparently trying to get around the truck when the tractor-trailer collided with the vehicle at it made a U-turn, according to witnesses.

Video from the scene shows the truck’s back-end had collided with the car’s driver’s side door, wedging the vehicle between the sidewalk and the truck’s trailer.

No injuries were reported and so far no charges have been filed by police.