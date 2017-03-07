Truck Making U-Turn in Manhattan Collides With Car: Witnesses | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Truck Making U-Turn in Manhattan Collides With Car: Witnesses

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A truck trying to make a u-turn in the Inwood section of Manhattan backed into a vehicle trying to pass it. (Credit: jay_mrboston_boostking/Instagram)

    (Published 25 minutes ago)

    A truck and a car collided in Manhattan Tuesday night as the tractor-trailer was making a U-turn and the sedan was trying to get around it, witnesses said. 

    Police responded to the scene at 207th Street and 10th Avenue in Inwood around 9:30 p.m. to find the truck sprawled across the roadway and the car wedged up against its rear end. 

    The car was apparently trying to get around the truck when the tractor-trailer collided with the vehicle at it made a U-turn, according to witnesses.

    Video from the scene shows the truck’s back-end had collided with the car’s driver’s side door, wedging the vehicle between the sidewalk and the truck’s trailer.

    No injuries were reported and so far no charges have been filed by police.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us