Police released images of two women they say used credit cards stolen from a good Samaritan who was robbed by three other people.

Three con artists pretended their car broke down on the side of a Queens road and then violently robbed a good Samaritan who stopped to help, police said as they released video of two more suspects allegedly using the man's credit cards on a shopping spree.

The trio — two women and a man — stopped near Rockaway Boulevard and 131st Street in South Ozone Park last month and pretended that the battery in their black Hyundai was dead.

Police said a 58-year-old man pulled over to help them when one of the women grabbed a wallet out of the man’s pocket. The two of them got into a scuffle and the woman bit the man’s hand. The man with the women then pulled out a small knife and cut the victim’s hand and nose.

The three robbers grabbed the man’s credit cards, cellphone and $800 in cash before taking off in the Hyundai.

Police released images they say shows two different women using the man’s credit cards to buy merchandise at Champs and Bath and Body Works. In all, police are looking for five suspects believed to be in their early 30s.

The NYPD asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.