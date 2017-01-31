More than a thousand people rallied against President Donald Trump on Monday in Jersey City as thousands more protested in New York City and nationwide following a weekend of confusion and outrage at airports, sparked by the president's latest executive orders on immigration.

President Trump signed an executive order Friday temporarily barring visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries and refugees worldwide.

The order sparked confusion at airports, protests around the country and denunciations from leaders across the world, leading the Trump administration to clarify its meaning. Now, the order will face scrutiny in federal courts as protests continue to flare up.

“This is what America’s all about,” Dina Germadnig said at the Jersey City rally.

Protesters Rally in Support of Immigrants in NYC

Thousands of people marched in lower Manhattan on Sunday to protest President Trump's executive order that temporarily bans people from seven countries. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017)

It wasn’t just adults who packed the city's Grove Street Plaza; young activists were up way past their bedtimes to add their voices to the protest.

“I think it would be great if we showed support for the immigrants,” 8-year-old Maeve O’Brien said.

Mom Jackie O’Brien said that Maeve’s great grandparents were immigrants and came from different countries to the U.S.

For Shahida Shahid, a Muslim immigrant from Pakistan, the large gathering in Jersey City was a sign that she is not alone.

“We are not afraid,” she said. “Thank God.”

As the protest was underway, President Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, for refusing to defend the Trump administration’s travel restrictions, which the White House described in a statement as “a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.”

The statement added that Yates “has betrayed the Department of Justice.”

Yates’ defiance of Trump was largely symbolic — Trump’s attorney general nominee, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, is expected to be approved shortly. In the meantime, Dana Boente, a U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, will replace Yates.

Sen. Charles Schumer Fires up Crowd at Battery Park Protest

Sen. Charles Schumer denounced President Donald Trump's executive orders, calling them "bad for national security" and decrying them as anti-American during an immigrant march at Battery Park Sunday. (Published Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017)

There was more pushback Monday from local lawmakers against President Trump’s travel ban, which restricts travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and stops all refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days.

“Today we stand here as American citizens,” New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, said at a rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Booker was flanked by New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, who has been a fierce critic of Trump. On Monday, the president accused Schumer of “fake tears” after the senator gave an emotional response to Trump’s executive order on refugees Friday.

In Manhattan Monday night, protesters were happening at Columbia University in Morningside Heights and at Tompkins Square Park in the East Village.

Protests at Columbia University in Wake of Trump Order

A protest was getting underway at Columbia University in the wake of President Trump's executive order involving immigrants and travelers from certain countries. Elsewhere in the city, CUNY students rallied for the return of one of their own students, who was sent back to Iran when she landed in Abu Dhabi on her way to New York. (Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017)

On the Upper West Side, silence was stronger than words as members of Rutgers Presbyterian Church lit candles for a family of Syrian refugees scheduled to arrive Monday as guests of the church. Instead, they were among those banned indefinitely under President Trump’s executive order.

“My faith tells me that we are to welcome everyone, that we are to love everyone,” one woman said as votive candles flickered nearby.

The tri-state, like much of the country, is fiercely split on ideological lines.

Though protests are visible and widespread, a national Quinnipiac University poll released Monday says American voters support, 48 to 42 percent, “suspending immigration from 'terror prone' regions, even if it means turning away refugees from those regions.”

Protests Continue Over Detainees At JFK

For the second night, demonstrators clogged airports nationwide, including JFK, where several passengers remain detained. Ida Siegal reports (Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017)

On Staten Island, where 60 percent of voters chose Trump, the new president has their vote of approval.

Aiman Youssef of Midland Beach, who immigrated to Staten Island from Syria in 1989, is among the voters in the borough who voted for Trump.

“He's trying to protect the country, and he's doing an amazing job,” Youssef said.