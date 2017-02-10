Traffic Halted After Tractor-Trailer Overturns on the Van Wyck Expressway | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Traffic Halted After Tractor-Trailer Overturns on the Van Wyck Expressway

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A tractor-trailer overturned on the busy Van Wyck Expressway in Queens. The crash involved a snow plow, which crashed through a barrier nearby. 

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A tractor-trailer crashed and overturned on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens on Friday morning, spilling fuel and snarling traffic headed to Kennedy Airport.

    The crash, which involved a snow plow, left the tractor-trailer battered in the southbound lanes of the busy expressway, near Roosevelt Avenue. 

    It’s unclear how the accident unfolded, but the snow plow had crashed through a barrier just feet behind the truck. It wasn’t immediately known if there were any injuries.

    All southbound lanes were closed as of 6:30 a.m.

    Only one of the northbound lanes was open, leading to heavy delays in both directions.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us