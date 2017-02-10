A tractor-trailer overturned on the busy Van Wyck Expressway in Queens. The crash involved a snow plow, which crashed through a barrier nearby.

A tractor-trailer crashed and overturned on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens on Friday morning, spilling fuel and snarling traffic headed to Kennedy Airport.

The crash, which involved a snow plow, left the tractor-trailer battered in the southbound lanes of the busy expressway, near Roosevelt Avenue.

It’s unclear how the accident unfolded, but the snow plow had crashed through a barrier just feet behind the truck. It wasn’t immediately known if there were any injuries.

All southbound lanes were closed as of 6:30 a.m.

Only one of the northbound lanes was open, leading to heavy delays in both directions.