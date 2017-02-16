A 21-month-old boy who was found lifeless in an apartment in Greenwich Village died at a hospital, police said.
Reid Smith was unresponsive when police arrived at the apartment on East 10th Street Thursday morning.
Paramedics rushed him to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said there were no signs of trauma and that a medical examiner will determine what killed him.
An investigation is ongoing.
Published at 1:54 AM EST on Feb 17, 2017 | Updated at 1:55 AM EST on Feb 17, 2017