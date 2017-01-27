NYPD: Thief Takes School Bus on Joyride, Crashes Near Train Yard | NBC New York
    Police are searching for the person who stole a school bus and took it for a joyride in Brooklyn before crashing into at least one parked car and a fence.

    The NYPD said the bus was stolen near 14th Avenue and 62nd Street in Borough Park around 1 a.m. Friday.

    The driver drove the stolen bus through the streets before crashing it and fleeing the scene, police said. 

    The bus was found near N and R subway line tracks on 61st Street. A gray SUV and a fence were damaged nearby.

    Photos taken by a security guard show the bus parked near a train yard following the joyride.

    Police were searching for a suspect or suspects using a helicopter Friday morning.

    No one was reported injured.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago
