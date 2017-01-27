Police are searching for the person who stole a school bus and took it for a joyride in Brooklyn before crashing into at least one parked car and a fence.

The NYPD said the bus was stolen near 14th Avenue and 62nd Street in Borough Park around 1 a.m. Friday.

The driver drove the stolen bus through the streets before crashing it and fleeing the scene, police said.

The bus was found near N and R subway line tracks on 61st Street. A gray SUV and a fence were damaged nearby.

Photos taken by a security guard show the bus parked near a train yard following the joyride.

Police were searching for a suspect or suspects using a helicopter Friday morning.

No one was reported injured.