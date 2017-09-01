Texans affected by Harvey are trying to piece together their lives as floodwaters begin to recede, but food and water are in short supply and many homes have been left inundated. Stacey Bell reports.

More than 100 personnel from the NYPD, FDNY and EMS have rescued dozens of people and pets affected by Harvey, a powerful storm that flooded large swaths of Texas and the Gulf Coast this week.

New York Task Force One members rescued 24 people, 10 dogs and seven cats as of Friday, officials say. The team also performed 64 wellness checks for residents who were advised to shelter in place.

The team left New York last weekend and has been performing rescues and wellness checks coordinated and overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

New York Task Force One includes an urban search and rescue unit. They brought boats, motors, dry suits, rescue equipment for collapsed structures and other hazmat equipment and tools.

"We're also supplied with a large, self-sufficient cache of food and supplies that make us sustainable for up to 72 hours in a row," Task Force Leader and FDNY Battalion Chief Jack Flatley said Sunday. "I believe we're ready to face any danger."

More than 100 members of the New York Air National Guard also departed to Texas and Louisiana. The personnel includes rescue teams, maintenance and support staff, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Dozens of people have been killed in Texas, and at least 20 people have been reported missing in Houston alone, after Harvey hammered the state with torrential rain for days. The remnants of the storm have since moved northeast and were over Tennessee earlier on Friday.