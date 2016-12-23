Stretch of 5th Avenue Reopens After Suspicious Package Scare

Police reopened a stretch of Fifth Avenue in midtown on Friday night after the bomb squad investigated a suspicious package.
The red package was left between 51st and 52nd streets sometime before 7:30 p.m.
A woman told police that she saw a man drop the package. She says that when she told him he dropped it, he took off.
The bomb squad arrived at the scene shortly before 7:45 p.m. and determined the suspicious package to be empty gift boxes.
The stretch was reopened to pedestrians and vehicles just before 8 p.m. It's just a block north of St. Patrick's Cathedral. The FBI recently warned of a terror threat to U.S. churches over the holiday weekend.
Published at 7:46 PM EST on Dec 23, 2016 | Updated at 9:30 PM EST on Dec 23, 2016