A block of 56th Street near Trump Tower was closed for nearly two months as security teams worked to fortify President-elect Donald Trump's home and office. The street was reopened Wednesday after businesses voiced concern about a lack of customers.

A stretch of 56th Street adjacent to Trump Tower has reopened to traffic following weeks of closures due to heightened security.

The block between Fifth and Sixth avenues reopened to crosstown traffic Wednesday, city officials said. The block had been closed since the day after Election Day as the area around the tower — President-elect Donald Trump's home and office — was secured.

The city and the Secret Service have been working out how to maintain a high level of security in the area while allowing for more movement of people and cars.

The street’s reopening addresses issues of congestion in the bustling corner of midtown, where business owners have also been complaining that security checkpoints have led to a drop in foot traffic.

"To walk by a bomb squad and a command post and three barricades and about 50 heavy armed police officers — they avoid the area, and sometimes, you know what, I don't blame them," Derek Walsh, owner of the Judge Roy Bean Bar, told NBC 4 New York earlier this month.

The Department of Small Business Services recently canvassed businesses in the Trump Tower security perimeter and found concerns about a lack of customers and hassles with deliveries.

Dozens of other business owners signed a petition asking that the NYPD move its command post closer to Trump Tower.

The NYPD will move the post, previously at the southwest corner of 56th Street and Fifth Avenue, to the northwest corner. This will make room for one-way traffic headed east towards Fifth Avenue.

The block of 56th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues will remain closed.