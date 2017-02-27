Police have arrested the man they believe stabbed a mother to death as he was allegedly trying to burglarize her apartment in Manhattan over the weekend. Tracie Strahan reports.

What to Know Police say a 48-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her apartment over the weekend

A neighbor of the woman called it "the scariest thing in the world"

A 34-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and burglary

The stranger suspected of brutally stabbing a woman to death in her Manhattan apartment over the weekend during a burglary was expected to face a judge on Monday.

Alexander Felix, 34, of Brooklyn, was arrested at a hospital where he was being treated for a cut to his hand, police said. He has been charged with second-degree murder and burglary.

Felix said nothing as he was taken out of a precinct Sunday night. He had bandages on his arm as he left the station house, and authorities said he was injured during a struggle with the victim.

Police said Eloise Liz, 48, was stabbed as many as 10 times in her home on 153th Street in Hamilton Heights early Saturday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man Charged After Woman Stabbed to Death in Her NYC Apartment

A man has been charged with second-degree murder and burglary in the stabbing death of a woman in her Manhattan apartment, police said Sunday. Ida Siegal reports. (Published 17 minutes ago)

There was no known relationship between Felix and Liz, according to police, who believe Felix was trying to burglarize the apartment when he got into a violent struggle with Liz.

A neighbor heard a loud argument and called 911 at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Neighbor Randy Romero said it's terrifying that a neighbor he used to know in his building was murdered.

"To know that a stranger can just come in the building and just murder somebody that lives on my floor that I used to see on a regular basis, say hello to, have conversations with — its the scariest thing in the world."

Woman Stabbed to Death in NYC Apartment: Police