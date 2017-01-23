Shake Shack Gives Away Free Burgers to New App Users | NBC New York
Shake Shack Gives Away Free Burgers to New App Users

    Shake Shack

    Shake Shack is giving away free burgers to people who download its new mobile ordering app.

    The New York-based burger chain rolled out the Shack App for iOS nationwide this week. The app allows users to order Shake Shack food from their iPhones.

    To celebrate, Shake Shack is giving a free ShackBurger to each person who downloads the app. To get the burger, app users just have to create an account and use the promo code “shackappy” at checkout.

    The free burger is redeemable at all U.S. Shake Shacks except those at airports, stadiums and ballparks. The promotion lasts until Tuesday, Feb. 28.

    NBC 4 New York
    Published at 2:44 AM EST on Jan 24, 2017

