Serial Purse Snatcher Targets Women on Upper West Side

    no description (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

    A man has snatched purses from at least two women on the Upper West Side, injuring one of the women during a robbery, police said.

    A 24-year-old woman was walking into her apartment building near the area of Columbus Avenue and West 107th Street in late December when the man approached her from behind and ripped the purse away from her before taking off on foot, police said.

    No injuries were reported in that case.

    The purse snatcher struck again on in early January, when he went up behind a 70-year-old woman outside her apartment building near West End Avenue and West 105th Street and snatched her purse. Police said he then pushed her to the ground, injuring her forehead and left leg.

    The woman refused medical attention at the scene.

