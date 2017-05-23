Search for Man Who Breached TSA Checkpoint at LaGuardia

Surveillance video provided by law enforcement sources appears to show the man walking past security.

A concourse at LaGuardia Airport was closed and evacuated Tuesday night after a man walked past a TSA security checkpoint, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4.

It’s unclear how the man managed to breach the checkpoint, but surveillance video appears to show him walking past security.

Concourse C in Terminal B was closed as police searched for the man around 7:45 p.m. and passengers were rescreened.

Officials said the airport resumed normal operations at 8:30 p.m. They said the man left the secure area shortly after entering it and that the situation was quickly resolved.