Search for Man Who Breached TSA Checkpoint at LaGuardia

By Pei-Sze Cheng and Michael George

    Surveillance video provided by law enforcement sources appears to show the man walking past security.

    A concourse at LaGuardia Airport was closed and evacuated Tuesday night after a man walked past a TSA security checkpoint, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4.

    It’s unclear how the man managed to breach the checkpoint, but surveillance video appears to show him walking past security.

    Concourse C in Terminal B was closed as police searched for the man around 7:45 p.m. and passengers were rescreened. 

    Officials said the airport resumed normal operations at 8:30 p.m. They said the man left the secure area shortly after entering it and that the situation was quickly resolved. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

