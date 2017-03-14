NYC Woman Arrested in Death of Married Boyfriend: Sources

A Bronx woman confessed to killing her boyfriend after police discovered his body in his apartment Tuesday, law enforcement sources say.

Officers were called to 445 Quincy Ave. just before 8 a.m. and found Aaron Rodriguez unconscious and unresponsive, with scratches to his legs and hands, police said.

Rodriguez, a city sanitation worker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially were looking into his death as a suicide. Later, 31-year-old Naomi Olmeda confessed to killing her married boyfriend, sources say.

Olmeda was arrested on murder, manslaughter and other charges. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

A medical examiner will determine a cause of death.