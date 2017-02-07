Robbers Force Man, 9-Year-Old Girl to Ground in Queens Holdup: Police | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Robbers Force Man, 9-Year-Old Girl to Ground in Queens Holdup: Police

By Tracie Strahan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 1 minute ago)

    Two robbers, one of them wielding a gun, burst into a Queens deli and forced an employee and a young girl to the ground, police said.

    The thieves targeted the Maspeth Deli and Grocery on 56th Avenue late last month. Surveillance video shows them walking into the deli, faces covered, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

    Once inside, one of the robbers pulls out a handgun and puts his finger to his lips, apparently to warn a 27-year-old employee and a 9-year-old girl sitting on his lap to keep quiet.

    Police said the man with the gun, visible in a bright orange knit cap and red sneakers, ordered the man and girl to the floor and then removed cash from the registers. He also grabbed a cigar box containing cash from underneath the counter and handed it to the second robber, who stuffed it in his jacket, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Adventure Aquarium

    The robbers left the store and took off down 56th Avenue with about $3,000 in cash.

    No one was reported injured in the robbery.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us