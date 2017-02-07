Two robbers, one of them wielding a gun, burst into a Queens deli and forced an employee and a young girl to the ground, police said.

The thieves targeted the Maspeth Deli and Grocery on 56th Avenue late last month. Surveillance video shows them walking into the deli, faces covered, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Once inside, one of the robbers pulls out a handgun and puts his finger to his lips, apparently to warn a 27-year-old employee and a 9-year-old girl sitting on his lap to keep quiet.

Police said the man with the gun, visible in a bright orange knit cap and red sneakers, ordered the man and girl to the floor and then removed cash from the registers. He also grabbed a cigar box containing cash from underneath the counter and handed it to the second robber, who stuffed it in his jacket, police said.

The robbers left the store and took off down 56th Avenue with about $3,000 in cash.

No one was reported injured in the robbery.