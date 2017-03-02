Police are searching for a man they’ve linked to at least three violent robberies in Queens over the past month and a half. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 15 minutes ago)

What to Know The man hits women over the head and then steals their purse

One woman was hit so hard that she was knocked unconscious

Police released a sketch and surveillance video of the suspect in the hopes of catching him

Police released a sketch and surveillance video of a man they say they’ve linked to at least three violent robberies targeting women in Queens over the past month and a half.

In each robbery, the man has hit his victim over the head before stealing her purse. In one robbery, he hit a woman so hard that she was knocked unconscious and woke up to find her purse gone, police said.

The man first targeted a 63-year-old woman in Rego Park back in January. Police said he pulled out a knife as she was walking after dark near the corner of 65th Avenue and 99th Street. He then punched her in the face and stole her purse.

She refused medical attention at the scene.

A couple of weeks later, on the evening of Feb. 8, the man snuck up on an 82-year-old woman in Forest Hills and hit her over the head with a blunt object, knocking her to the ground. He stole her purse and took off down 70 Road, according to police.

She had lacerations to the back of her head and was taken to Forest Hills Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Most recently he targeted a 53-year-old woman in Forest Hills. Police said he got out of a blue sedan on Harrow Street and snuck up on the woman. He hit her over the head with a blunt object and the woman collapsed to the ground, unconscious. When she woke up, she found that her purse had been stolen.

She had lacerations to the back of her head and was taken to Forest Hills Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspect got away with nearly a dozen bank cards, cash and an iPhone, police said.

The suspect is described as about 6 feet tall and was last wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt.