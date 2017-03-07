A retired police officer was in trouble with the law Monday night after he allegedly shot his landlord and then barricaded himself in his Brooklyn home. Ray Villeda reports. (Notice: The victim has since been identified as a fellow tenant of the alleged shooter, not his landlord).

A retired police officer was expected to face a judge Tuesday after allegedly shooting a fellow tenant at their Brooklyn apartment building Monday afternoon.

The alleged shooter, a 51-year-old police officer who retired in August 2002, shot Joe Stepinski outside their three-family home on Greenpoint Avenue, then went inside the building as police responded late Monday afternoon, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

Stepinski, 45, was found him lying on a sidewalk and taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the head. He was on life support Monday night.

A local business owner says she heard the initial gunshot, which she originally thought was a popped tire. Police flooded the area within about a minute.

"Shortly after that, we saw a police officer go and knock on a window at 185 Greenpoint, and we saw the guy come out with a gun, and at that point we all hit the ground," said Camille, the owner of Kween Kargo Bike Shop on Greenpoint Avenue.

Camille said she saw police taking positions behind cars.

"I remember a police officer yelling, 'He has a gun, he has a gun, get back!'" said Jared Friedman, assistant manager at nearby Kimchee Market.

Camille said "at that point me and everybody in the shop hit the floor and waited for instructions from police, and after about 10 minutes, they asked us to kind of crawl out, keep low and kind of come down the block here."

Dozens of police cars swarmed the neighborhood as police responded, including at least one armored vehicle, Chopper 4 over the scene showed. Traffic was diverted off McGuinness Boulevard near the Pulaski Bridge.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and was seen being taken into the 94th Precinct police stationhouse. Two guns have been recovered.

Luis Andino, a friend of the man who was placed in custody, told News 4 that the victim would" stalk him, spy on him, walk into his apartment. These are things he'd complain about."