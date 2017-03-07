National Pancake Day: This NYC Restaurant Serves Pancakes With a Twist | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

National Pancake Day: This NYC Restaurant Serves Pancakes With a Twist

By Bianca Rosembert

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The famous Blueberry Sour Cream Pancakes offered at Bubby's.

    Happy National Pancake Day!

    The popular breakfast food can be prepared in a number of ways, but this NYC restaurant's fluffy pancakes are made with a secret ingredient -- sour cream.

    The batter includes all of the basics, including flour, eggs, milk, salt, sugar, baking soda, but Chef Ron Silver says adding sour cream is the trick.

    Silver has been serving up this recipe for years and it has become a dining favorite at Bubby's.

    Wildest Food Crazes: Raw Cookie Dough

    [NATL] Wildest Food Crazes: Raw Cookie Dough
    Mark Lennihan

    Diners looking to celebrate National Pancake Day at Bubby's can visit their locations in Tribeca or the High Line.

    Eateries like IHOP are also celebrating the holiday by offering a free short stack.

    Published 58 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us