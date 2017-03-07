Happy National Pancake Day!

The popular breakfast food can be prepared in a number of ways, but this NYC restaurant's fluffy pancakes are made with a secret ingredient -- sour cream.

The batter includes all of the basics, including flour, eggs, milk, salt, sugar, baking soda, but Chef Ron Silver says adding sour cream is the trick.

Silver has been serving up this recipe for years and it has become a dining favorite at Bubby's.

Diners looking to celebrate National Pancake Day at Bubby's can visit their locations in Tribeca or the High Line.

Eateries like IHOP are also celebrating the holiday by offering a free short stack.