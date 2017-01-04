What to Know One man was in custody and a second was on the loose Thursday morning after the two fired on officers responding to a 911 call, police said

One man was in custody with a gunshot wound and cops were searching for a second man following a shootout involving police on Staten Island early Thursday morning, the NYPD said.

Officials confirmed that one suspect was still on the loose as of 2:25 a.m. and that a second suspect was being transported to Staten Island University Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD said two officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said officers responded to Androvette Street, between Manley and Kreischer streets, in the Charleston neighborhood at 1:10 a.m. after someone called 911 to report gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, two men began firing at them and the officers returned fire, police said, adding that the details are preliminary and subject to change.

In the standoff with police, one man was shot and taken into custody, while a search continued for the second man.