New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez sits in the dugout watching play after hitting a single in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 27, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. Rodriguez was replaced with pinch runner Aaron Hicks.

Elvis Andrus had a tiebreaking RBI triple and Texas beat the New York Yankees 3-2 on Wednesday night, when former Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez hit his 100th homer in the stadium.

A-Rod's 690th career homer gave him triple digits in the Rangers' ballpark. He hit 86 at home for Texas from 2001-03 and has 14 more in 65 games as a visitor there — first with Seattle before his big deal with the Rangers, and after being traded to the Yankees.

Andrus tripled into the right-center field gap in the sixth, a ball that rolled to the wall after Rougned Odor drew a two-out walk off CC Sabathia (1-2), to snap a 2-all tie.

Martin Perez (1-2) struck out three while allowing two runs and six hits over six innings. The Rangers had lost each of the first four games started by the left-hander.

After Jake Diekman threw two scoreless innings, Shawn Tolleson worked the ninth against the middle of the Yankees lineup for his seventh save in eight chances.

Rodriguez was back in New York's lineup after missing the first two games in Texas. The 40-year-old Rodriguez came out of Sunday's home game for the Yankees because of stiffness in his left side after an earlier double snapped a 1-for-18 slide. He went 3 for 3 with a walk Wednesday to raise his average 45 points to .190.

His solo homer over the 14-foot wall with two outs in the fourth tied the game at 2-all. That was also his 1,000th career run for the Yankees, the 12th player in team history to score that many.

Along with the 124 homers he hit in old Yankee Stadium (as a visitor and with the home team through 2008), and the 100 in Arlington, A-Rod is the only active player with at least 100 home runs in two different stadiums, according to STATS.

Rodriguez also has 100 homers in Seattle, his original MLB team, but 60 of those were in the Kingdome and 40 more at Safeco Field since. He has 71 homers at home since the new Yankee Stadium opened in 2009.

