Subway service was restored at a Brooklyn Heights station Friday morning after a broken water main flooded part of the station and surrounding streets the day before.

R line service was back up and running again at Court Street station, the MTA said, but the north end of the station at Clinton and Montague streets will be closed until further notice as crews continue to clean up and repair elevators, which remain out of service.

The MTA said it hopes to restore full access to the station sometime Friday. Service on the 2, 3, 4, 5 and N lines was affected.

Crews continued to work on the broken water main Friday morning.

Gallons of brown water bubbled up from the sidewalk and gushed through the streets near the rupture at Montague and Clinton streets Thursday afternoon.

"Brooklyn Heights not smelling so good right now," tweeted Charles Beck.

The water main break flooded part of Court Street station and surrounding streets on Thursday afternoon.



Business owners on the eatery-lined street scrambled to avoid as much damage as possible.

"It was like a river -- a lot of water, then after an hour, power is off," said restaurant owner Jerry Shen.

Another restaurant owner, George Chamoun, said his business has taken a hit.

"Normally Thursday night's a busy night for us, so it's monetary damage, definitely," he said.

The DEP says about 100 customers and 25 businesses were impacted, mainly between Clinton and Henry on Montague Street.

At the Court Street subway station, water cascaded down stairs and rose on the tracks. MTA crews and firefighters were on the scene, working to drain the water from the station.

R trains were rerouted to the Q line from Canal Street to DeKalb Avenue as a result.

Shops and restaurants hoped to re-open Friday.