Queens Mom Faces Murder Charges in 1-Year-Old Daughter’s Death

By Katherine Creag

    A Queens mother faces charges in connection with the death of her 1-year-old daughter. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 22 minutes ago)

    A mother has been charged with murder in the death of her 1-year-old daughter, who was found unconscious in a Queens apartment Tuesday evening. 

    Shangbo Xiangshengjie, 33, was being questioned by detectives at a police station house Wednesday morning, hours after her daughter was found unresponsive in a bed.

    One-year-old Sanggye Lhakyi was unconscious when officers responding to a 911 call arrived at an apartment on Elmhurst Avenue, near Hampton Street in Elmhurst, around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

    Lhakyi was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police said she had some sort of neck injury, but an autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death. 

    Xiangshengjie was arrested at the apartment. She has since been charged with murder. She could face other charges as the investigation continues, police said.

