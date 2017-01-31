NYC Reaches Long-Awaited Contract Deal With Police Union: Sources | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

NYC Reaches Long-Awaited Contract Deal With Police Union: Sources

By Melissa Russo

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015)

    The NYPD's rank-and-file union has struck a long-awaited deal with the city, multiple sources tell NBC 4 New York. 

    Terms of the new contract will were expected to be announced at a news conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

    Police Complain About New NYPD Contract

    [NY] Police Complain About New NYPD Contract
    City Hall says the rank-and-file could have gotten a better deal had the PBA not gone to arbitration. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015)

    The failure to resolve a contract for police has been underlying much of the tension beteween Mayor de Blasio and his police officers.

    The PBA, which has been working without a contract since 2010, went into binding arbitration over failure to resolve previous contracts. It has long resented being paid what they consider incomparably low wages compared to suburban departments while working in an atmosphere of heightened danger and threats against law enforcement. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The mayor's office has said that with salaries starting at more than $67,000, NYPD officers make more than many area municpalities.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us