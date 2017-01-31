The NYPD's rank-and-file union has struck a long-awaited deal with the city, multiple sources tell NBC 4 New York.

Terms of the new contract will were expected to be announced at a news conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The failure to resolve a contract for police has been underlying much of the tension beteween Mayor de Blasio and his police officers.

The PBA, which has been working without a contract since 2010, went into binding arbitration over failure to resolve previous contracts. It has long resented being paid what they consider incomparably low wages compared to suburban departments while working in an atmosphere of heightened danger and threats against law enforcement.

The mayor's office has said that with salaries starting at more than $67,000, NYPD officers make more than many area municpalities.